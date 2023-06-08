Dwane Miller’s Newly Released "Get Real: No Time for Games" is a Spiritual Call to Action That Pushes Readers to Seek God Wholeheartedly
“Get Real: No Time for Games,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwane Miller, is a challenge to modern beliefs that will spark debate and discussion amongst students of the Bible who have found a lack of God-centered leadership within the modern church.
Montague, CA, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Get Real: No Time for Games”: a potent reminder of the difference between seeking the church and seeking God. “Get Real: No Time for Games” is the creation of published author Dwane Miller, a retired public-school teacher. He was a wrestling coach and taught PE and math for over thirty years. He and his wife Cindy have three grown children and three grandsons. Currently, Dwane helps homeschool his grandsons and is a club wrestling coach.
Miller shares, “If you are looking for a book to make you feel all warm and fuzzy, this book is probably not for you. If you are satisfied with the church and your life being the same week after week and year after year, you might want to put this book back on the shelf. If you are looking for a book to comfort you in your lukewarmness, this book is not for you. If you do not want a book that will convict you, you got it; this book is not what you are looking for. But if you want to be challenged in your walk with Jesus, this book just might be what you are looking for. If you are looking for a book that is straightforward and will cut through all the easy beliefs and religious jargon, this book could be for you. If you are truly hungry for truth without all the ribbons and bows and sugarcoated messages, I believe you will appreciate this book. Read it at your own risk. By the time you have finished reading this book, many of your ideas and beliefs might be challenged. My prayer is that the Holy Spirit will light a fire in those who choose to read and consider the content of this book. In the last days, we need a relationship with Jesus that will endure these evil times. Religion won’t do it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwane Miller’s new book is a rejuvenation of spirit for anyone who has sought true connection with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Get Real: No Time for Games” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Get Real: No Time for Games,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “If you are looking for a book to make you feel all warm and fuzzy, this book is probably not for you. If you are satisfied with the church and your life being the same week after week and year after year, you might want to put this book back on the shelf. If you are looking for a book to comfort you in your lukewarmness, this book is not for you. If you do not want a book that will convict you, you got it; this book is not what you are looking for. But if you want to be challenged in your walk with Jesus, this book just might be what you are looking for. If you are looking for a book that is straightforward and will cut through all the easy beliefs and religious jargon, this book could be for you. If you are truly hungry for truth without all the ribbons and bows and sugarcoated messages, I believe you will appreciate this book. Read it at your own risk. By the time you have finished reading this book, many of your ideas and beliefs might be challenged. My prayer is that the Holy Spirit will light a fire in those who choose to read and consider the content of this book. In the last days, we need a relationship with Jesus that will endure these evil times. Religion won’t do it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwane Miller’s new book is a rejuvenation of spirit for anyone who has sought true connection with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Get Real: No Time for Games” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Get Real: No Time for Games,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories