Keith C. Snyder’s Newly Released "The Last Christmas Letter" is an Engaging Look Into a Vibrant and Diverse Family History
“The Last Christmas Letter,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith C. Snyder, is a deeply personal reflection on key experiences and reflections on life that started as personal Christmas letters exploring the highs and lows of one family’s journey.
Hope, ID, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Last Christmas Letter”: a touching and, sometimes humorous, memoir. “The Last Christmas Letter” is the creation of published author Keith C. Snyder, a retired family man with a very mixed work history and a first-time writer that has mixed his family life, work life, and a little fiction into the following story.
Snyder shares, “This book started out to be just a culmination of the original 30 Christmas Letters and the stories surrounding them, but in the end turned into much more encompassing story of our family and unfortunately my somewhat questionable life decisions and ongoing issues. Nothing to worry about here, as I am and always have been a law abiding, people loving, hardworking, person, but sometimes my way of doing things has left many wondering just what the heck I was thinking. As for the book, I think it is something that you will enjoy reading, as it probably more attune to your own life’s stories than you’ll probably want to admit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith C. Snyder’s new book offers a nostalgic discussion of family, illness, faith, and so much more.
Consumers can purchase “The Last Christmas Letter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Last Christmas Letter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
