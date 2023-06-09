Janet Westadt’s Newly Released "Why Am I Here?" is a Spiritually Charged Discussion of Common Questions of Faith
“Why Am I Here?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Westadt, is an empowering message of God’s love that will uplift and encourage readers in their understanding of their place in God’s plan.
Brick, NJ, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Am I Here?”: a potent reminder of God’s love. “Why Am I Here?” is the creation of published author Janet Westadt, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in the Jersey Shore area.
Westadt shares, “Everyone has a purpose and reason for being here, regardless of what you’ve heard or what you’ve been told. You matter. You are loved. You have been fearfully and wonderfully made.
“Why Am I Here? was written so that everyone would know they are not alone. Life is not easy, but we don’t have to live stressed. We have a loving Father who is always with us and is here to help us through those tough times.
“If you are looking for answers, here they are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Westadt’s new book will challenge readers to look for the positive blessings during times of uncertainty in complicated modern world.
Consumers can purchase “Why Am I Here?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Am I Here?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
