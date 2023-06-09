Author Lisa Galante’s New Book "Reno" is a Charming Tale of a Mysterious Horse with the Image of a Snowflake on His Head and a Young Girl Who Attempts to Befriend Him

Recent release “Reno,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Galante, is a delightful story that follows a young girl from a small town that spends her days exploring the forest and meadows nearby. One day, while out exploring, she spots a horse with a special marking on its face and does all she can to gain the trust of this horse and discover if it's real or simply a vision from her imagination.