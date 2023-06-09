Author Lisa Galante’s New Book "Reno" is a Charming Tale of a Mysterious Horse with the Image of a Snowflake on His Head and a Young Girl Who Attempts to Befriend Him
Recent release “Reno,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Galante, is a delightful story that follows a young girl from a small town that spends her days exploring the forest and meadows nearby. One day, while out exploring, she spots a horse with a special marking on its face and does all she can to gain the trust of this horse and discover if it's real or simply a vision from her imagination.
Lake Havasu City, AZ, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Galante has completed her new book, “Reno”: an adorable story of a young girl who spies a mysterious horse with a unique marking that looks like a snowflake on his face and tries her best to befriend and tame this elegant but wild creature. Despite her efforts, the young girl has little success, and discovers he doesn’t seem to like normal horse food.
“A story, at any age, can be shared by many,” writes Galante. “I felt this story needed to be heard. At the age of seven, my aunt Carolyn entered my short story into a writing contest. I took first place. I remember my aunt’s pride. Its memory is still with me today. Please enjoy this seven-year-old’s imaginative story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Galante’s engaging tale is an unforgettable experience that will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they follow along on this thrilling journey to discover if the snowflake horse is real, and what kind of food it likes to eat. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Galante’s story to life, “Reno” is a spellbinding story that young readers are sure to love and want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Reno” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
