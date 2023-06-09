Jessica Szitta’s Newly Released "The Language of Lament: An Expression of Suffering Well" is an Emotionally Charged Journey of Loss and Healing
“The Language of Lament: An Expression of Suffering Well,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Szitta, shares a deeply personal experience that many women face as Szitta tactfully and compassionately shares her experience with losing a cherished pregnancy.
Rothschild, WI, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Language of Lament: An Expression of Suffering Well”: a gripping expression of maternal love and loss. “The Language of Lament: An Expression of Suffering Well” is the creation of published author Jessica Szitta, a dedicated wife and mother of six.
Szitta shares, “The Language of Lament is an experience of grief. Written after the loss of a child through a second trimester miscarriage, this book is an authentic expression of suffering well when your soul is unwell.
“Offering the reader an inside look at the mental, emotional, and spiritual wrestling of grieving, it gives voice to the varied experiences and questions of the heart and soul that have been devastated by loss.
“Does suffering well mean smiling through your grief?
“Does crying out in hopelessness mean you are not grieving with hope?
“Do moments of joy invalidate your loss?
“Can sitting in silence be comforting?
“Is there a time limit on sharing your experience?
“Does God really care? And can his word really heal?
“Whether you are experiencing grief firsthand or walking with someone who is, may The Language of Lament be a comforting companion in your journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Szitta’s new book will bring comfort to others facing a similar loss as it explores the complexities of processing a significant loss.
Consumers can purchase “The Language of Lament: An Expression of Suffering Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Language of Lament: An Expression of Suffering Well,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
