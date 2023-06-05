Dr. Mark Huh is Selected as NJ Top Dentist for 2023
Rapha Dental LLC today is delighted to announce the selection of Dr. Mark Huh as New Jersey's top dentist for 2023, following review and approval from NJ top dentists. Dr. Huh, the owner dentist of Rapha Dental, ranks as the leading general dentist for 2023 in New Jersey.
Cinnaminson, NJ, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Of the reason behind opening Rapha Dental LLC, Dr. Mark Huh said, “Many people are afraid of dentists and hate dentists. It is the most common reason why people don’t go to dentist and end up having multiple issues in their mouth. As a dentist who’s performing dental procedure on patients every day, it is easy to forget that fact. Rapha Dental understands that patients are afraid and try to be gentle and take time on every patient.”
Dr. Mark Huh has accomplished the following milestones:
• Earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry at the University of Washington at Seattle.
• Received a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine.
• Acknowledged for exemplary performance during his pre-doctoral endodontic program in 2009.
• Received extra surgical experience at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center during his one-year general practice residency program.
• Advanced his knowledge of implantology at Rutgers University, NJ.
• Recognized as an associate fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.
• Member of the American Dental Association and New Jersey Dental Association.
• Volunteers at the Southwest NJ Committee of Penn Alumni Interview.
• Serves as a clinical associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine.
Services to Expect at Rapha Dental LLC:
• Cosmetic: High-quality cosmetic dentistry services, including aesthetic crowns, whitening, banding, and white fillings.
• Dental Implants: Permanent and desirable option to replace missing teeth, better than bridges.
• Extractions: Swift tooth removal process.
• Gum disease: Rapha Dental strive to deal with patient's gum disease problem urgently.
• Invasalign: Rapha Dental offer custom-made alternatives to braces that are clear, removable, and have little to no discomfort.
• Pediatric: Rapha Dental tries our best to ensure children feel comfortable as they visit Rapha Dental for oral checkups.
• Restorative: Rapha Dental considers patient's specific requirements to restore the smile through either crowns, bridges, or dentures.
• Root canal: Rapha Dental will clean out, seal, and crown patient's tooth.
• Sedation: Rapha Dental administer sedative medication to calm patient's nerves during invasive dental procedures.
About Rapha Dental LLC: Rapha Dental LLC is an all-dental services in-house facility based in Cinnaminson, NJ, which serves patient's needs through Rapha Dental's owner dentist, Dr. Mark Huh. Patients do not have to consult with several dentists, as Dr. Huh will treat them with a consistent and caring philosophy.
