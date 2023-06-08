HOMEE AI Launches the World's First Generative AI for the Global Home Furnishing Industry
HOMEE AI, one of the leading AI companies, developed the word's first AI of spatial planning and aims to build a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure for the global home furnishing industry with many ecosystem partners around the world.
Taipei City, Taiwan, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HOMEE AI, one of the world’s pioneers of generative AI, has announced its AI-as-a-Service software for the global home furnishing industry. Equipped with proprietary AI models trained with billions of spatial scenes and furniture models, HOMEE AI helps users design houses and purchase furniture with just a few prompts.
"Today's home furnishing industry is stuck in the 80’s. Lack of digital twin technology has hindered the decoration and design process. To solve the problem, our team developed an AI with 3D capabilities that can construct a realistic model of a space and seamlessly furnish the space based on the user's preference in just a few seconds. Our goal is to accelerate the digital transformation for the home furnishing industry and make furnishing homes much easier and more fun," said HOMEE AI founder and CEO, Kenny Du.
HOMEE AI currently utilizes various SDKs and GPUs developed by NVIDIA. There is already a plan to further deepen the partnership, including building a GPU data center and introducing new products on NVIDIA’s Omniverse Platform. With their cutting-edge AI infrastructures, HOMEE AI and NVIDIA are poised to lead the way and transform the trillion dollar home furnishing industry.
About HOMEE AI (Brand of RICH International Group Co., Ltd.)
HOMEE AI provides the world's first "AI-as-a-Service'' spatial planning AI solution, using spatial AI technology to completely change the business model of home design and furniture retail. The real-time object recognition and classification technology developed exclusively by HOMEE AI accurately measures the size of furniture and helps home furnishing brands simplify inventory management, classification, and sales. HOMEE AI allows people to use any mobile device for immediate visualization of spatial data and integrates e-commerce services and logistics management systems, facilitating the digital transformation of the home furnishing industry and bringing unprecedented convenience, accuracy, and efficiency while striving towards net zero carbon emissions.
