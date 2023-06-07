Loveforce International Releases a Rap Song by inRchild and a Pop Song by Billy Ray Charles
On Friday, June 9th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is a Hip-Hop Rap song by inRchild and the other is a romantic Synth-Pop song by Billy Ray Charles.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 9, Loveforce International release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be a Hip-Hop Rap song by inRchild. The other is a Pop song by Billy Ray Charles.
inRchild’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “That Gangsta Luv.” It has a red-black graffiti cover against a yellow-orange background. It is a song in the Rap, Hip Hop genre. The total production is reminiscent of a classic Rap record. The beats are pulsating gently and the groove is in the pocket. Lyrically the song uses street terms to paint a description of a woman that the protagonist is in love with.
Billy Ray Charles “I Don’t Know What to Do Without You” is a Romantic Chill-Pop song. Musically, it is in the Chill-Pop, Pop, Pop R&B, Alternative-Pop, and Pop-Singer-Songwriter musical genres. The song uses a synth-orchestrated backdrop of stringed instruments to tell the story of what happens when the love of someone’s life is suddenly gone and their partner, who was totally dependent on them suddenly has an unfillable void in their life. It is an off-beat tribute to a love that was, but is no longer.
“This week, we are releasing two great songs by two of our most popular artists,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are hoping to get a strong response from the public on both of them,” he continued.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
inRchild’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “That Gangsta Luv.” It has a red-black graffiti cover against a yellow-orange background. It is a song in the Rap, Hip Hop genre. The total production is reminiscent of a classic Rap record. The beats are pulsating gently and the groove is in the pocket. Lyrically the song uses street terms to paint a description of a woman that the protagonist is in love with.
Billy Ray Charles “I Don’t Know What to Do Without You” is a Romantic Chill-Pop song. Musically, it is in the Chill-Pop, Pop, Pop R&B, Alternative-Pop, and Pop-Singer-Songwriter musical genres. The song uses a synth-orchestrated backdrop of stringed instruments to tell the story of what happens when the love of someone’s life is suddenly gone and their partner, who was totally dependent on them suddenly has an unfillable void in their life. It is an off-beat tribute to a love that was, but is no longer.
“This week, we are releasing two great songs by two of our most popular artists,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are hoping to get a strong response from the public on both of them,” he continued.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories