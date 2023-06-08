Author Darlene Rutkowksi’s New Book “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019” Follows the Author Through an Incredible Life-Changing Journey

Recent release “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019,” from Covenant Books author Darlene Rutkowksi, is a stirring and intriguing tale that take readers along as the author recounts her stunning Catholic pilgrimage through the island nation of Japan, on a quest to visit locations relevant to Catholicism as well as connect with an old friend from Tokyo.