Author Darlene Rutkowksi’s New Book “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019” Follows the Author Through an Incredible Life-Changing Journey
Recent release “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019,” from Covenant Books author Darlene Rutkowksi, is a stirring and intriguing tale that take readers along as the author recounts her stunning Catholic pilgrimage through the island nation of Japan, on a quest to visit locations relevant to Catholicism as well as connect with an old friend from Tokyo.
The Villages, FL, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darlene Rutkowksi has completed her new book, “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019”: a fascinating memoir detailing the author’s journey on her Christian pilgrimage to see the sights of Japan and reconnect with an old friend.
Born in the small town of Ubly, Michigan, author Darlene Rutkowski moved to Detroit to find work shortly after graduating high school. At the age of twenty-one, she moved to San Francisco, California, where she lived and worked in the area for forty-five years, and where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. After retiring in 2015, she relocated to the Villages, Florida, in 2017.
“I was surprised to learn that there was only one Catholic pilgrimage company in the United States that offered a pilgrimage to Japan, a country [I] longed to visit, not only to visit Catholic and other historic sites, but also to see, once again, a friend [I] had not seen for many years,” writes Rutkowksi. “Even though this Catholic pilgrimage was canceled twice due to low enrollment, [I] never gave up hope that it would come to fruition. It should also be noted that typical Catholic pilgrimages are carried out using a chartered bus. This pilgrimage was unique in that it would be mostly carried out using their high-speed bullet train. To be able to take the bullet train throughout this country enabled [me] to see what it was like to live not only in a city in Japan but also the beautiful countryside.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darlene Rutkowksi’s new book is a captivating tale that brings to light the growing Catholicism movement in Japan and will hopefully spark Catholic pilgrimage companies to offer more pilgrimages to Japan in the future. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Rutkowksi’s writings will transport readers as they follow along on her journey to experience the Lord and witness the incredible beauty that Japan holds.
Readers can purchase “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in the small town of Ubly, Michigan, author Darlene Rutkowski moved to Detroit to find work shortly after graduating high school. At the age of twenty-one, she moved to San Francisco, California, where she lived and worked in the area for forty-five years, and where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. After retiring in 2015, she relocated to the Villages, Florida, in 2017.
“I was surprised to learn that there was only one Catholic pilgrimage company in the United States that offered a pilgrimage to Japan, a country [I] longed to visit, not only to visit Catholic and other historic sites, but also to see, once again, a friend [I] had not seen for many years,” writes Rutkowksi. “Even though this Catholic pilgrimage was canceled twice due to low enrollment, [I] never gave up hope that it would come to fruition. It should also be noted that typical Catholic pilgrimages are carried out using a chartered bus. This pilgrimage was unique in that it would be mostly carried out using their high-speed bullet train. To be able to take the bullet train throughout this country enabled [me] to see what it was like to live not only in a city in Japan but also the beautiful countryside.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darlene Rutkowksi’s new book is a captivating tale that brings to light the growing Catholicism movement in Japan and will hopefully spark Catholic pilgrimage companies to offer more pilgrimages to Japan in the future. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Rutkowksi’s writings will transport readers as they follow along on her journey to experience the Lord and witness the incredible beauty that Japan holds.
Readers can purchase “A Unique Catholic Pilgrimage to Japan from the United States in 2019” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories