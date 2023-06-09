Author Robert Anthony Badalament’s New Book, “The Kid: The Robert Anthony Series Book 1,” Follows One Boy's Journey of Chasing His Dreams of Playing Professional Baseball

Recent release “The Kid: The Robert Anthony Series Book 1,” from Covenant Books author Robert Anthony Badalament, centers around a young boy who, after losing his parents, goes to live with his grandmother and her friend Manuel, a former Major League Baseball player. When Manuel discovers Robert's talent for baseball, he encourages and helps Robert to pursue a career in professional baseball.