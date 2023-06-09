Author Robert Anthony Badalament’s New Book, “The Kid: The Robert Anthony Series Book 1,” Follows One Boy's Journey of Chasing His Dreams of Playing Professional Baseball
Recent release “The Kid: The Robert Anthony Series Book 1,” from Covenant Books author Robert Anthony Badalament, centers around a young boy who, after losing his parents, goes to live with his grandmother and her friend Manuel, a former Major League Baseball player. When Manuel discovers Robert's talent for baseball, he encourages and helps Robert to pursue a career in professional baseball.
Winter Garden, FL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Anthony Badalament has completed his new book, “The Kid: The Robert Anthony Series Book 1”: a fascinating story that follows a young baseball prodigy who, after facing an incredible personal loss, is given the opportunity to prove himself on the professional baseball field.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, author Robert Anthony Badalament has been a lifelong Detroit Tiger fan. He played sandlot, high school, and college baseball before retiring his bat and glove to pursue a career as a physician. He became a successful urologic surgeon and is now residing in Orlando, Florida. Despite the passage of many years, he never gave up his aspirations of becoming a Major League Baseball player, a dream he is able to realize through a fictional version of himself in “The Kid.”
Badalament writes, “After losing his parents to an auto accident at the age of two, Robert Anthony is raised by his grandmother and her friend, Manuel, a former major league baseball player. It quickly becomes evident to Manuel that Robert has a special talent. Through a series of extraordinary events and with the help of the Baseball Gods, Robert is given his chance with the Detroit Tigers. However, is The Kid talented enough to become the youngest player in major league history at the age of fifteen?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Anthony Badalament’s new book is a thrilling story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness Robert’s rise up from his tragic start to live out his dreams. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven tale is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Kid: The Robert Anthony Series Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
