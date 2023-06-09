S.C. George’s New Book, "When Religion Hurts..." Follows One Woman's Struggles to Overcome the Lies and Hypocrisy of Her Religious Indoctrination as a Child
Dallas, GA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S.C. George has completed his most recent book, “When Religion Hurts...”: a gripping and captivating story of a young woman who finds herself grappling with religious trauma from her childhood and must actively work to reforge her faith and reconcile with her past.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, author S.C. George currently lives in the suburban area of Paulding County, Georgia with his wife and children. Professionally, he has spent the last fifteen years as a commercial truck driver, and in his spare time, he enjoys producing music and writing songs, poetry, and short stories primarily based on social, political, and religious themes.
“‘When Religion Hurts’ is a story about the potentially inhibitive effects of early childhood religious indoctrination,” writes George. “While the story itself is fiction, many of the events are based on the real-life experiences of the author and others who grew up as Jehovah’s Witnesses. These real-life experiences are expressed through the personal and professional struggles of the main character in her unconscious and then conscious fight to break free from the psychological chains of religion. Like many who have experienced the heavy weight of religious control and manipulation, she believes she has to choose between her profession and her God. A person’s chosen profession can be an expression of who he or she is. Denying oneself of a beloved vocation may actually be denial of who you are. Mailin is forced to grapple with this and many other issues as she strives to find her spiritual independence. Though the story focuses on the Jehovah’s Witness organization, many of the truths uncovered can and should be applied to any religious system where the rules and rituals take authority over the individual, or personal relationship one should have with his or her Creator.”
Published by Fulton Books, S.C. George’s book is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences as a Jehovah's Witness, and his gradual awakening to the flaws within their doctrines and hypocritical practices by church leaders. Expertly paced and deeply personal, readers will find themselves spellbound as they follow Mailin’s journey to rediscover her relationship with the Lord, and work to undo the spiritual damage she endured.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “When Religion Hurts...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
