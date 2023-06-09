Enrique Stazzio’s New Book, "Always Say I Love You," is a Charming Tale That Reveals the Importance of Letting Others Know How Much They Are Loved, Every Single Day
New York, NY, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Enrique Stazzio has completed his most recent book, “Always Say I Love You”: a powerful and delightful tale that follows Sun, who vows to say how much Sun loves Cloud, a friend, each and every day so that Cloud never forgets.
“‘Always Say I Love You’ is a beautiful story that reflects the importance of expressing your love,” writes Stazzio. “The message is one that will continue to stand the test of time and impact generations to come.”
Published by Fulton Books, Enrique Stazzio’s book is a heartfelt tale that aims to inspire readers of all ages to make sure they let others know how much they love them, through good times and bad. With vibrant, colorful artwork by the author to help bring his story to life, “Always Say I Love You” is sure to capture the hearts of readers and encourage them to spread love at all times.
