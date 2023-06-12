M.L. Howard’s New Book, “The Dragon and The Butterfly,” Follows a Monstrous Dragon Who Begins to Soften and Change His Ways After Encountering a Small, New Friend
Grindstone, PA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author M.L. Howard, a high-school student who is driven by her Christian roots, as well as her friends and family, has completed her most recent book, “The Dragon and The Butterfly”: a beautiful story that centers around a ferocious and dangerous dragon, who earns a new friend that slowly begins to change his heart and make it more kind.
“In a world long forgotten lived the most monstrous beast to ever walk this earth,” writes Howard. “Could it be possible for a heart as hard and dark as his to fall victim to something as small and gentle as love? Find out in this new short fable.”
Published by Fulton Books, M.L. Howard’s book is a heartfelt tale that is sure to connect with readers of all ages as they follow along on the dragon’s journey to become less selfish and mean and learn how to be a good friend from the kindhearted butterfly. With beautiful illustrations to help bring Howard’s tale to life, “The Dragon and The Butterfly” is a beautiful story with a strong message that is sure to remain with readers of all ages long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dragon and The Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In a world long forgotten lived the most monstrous beast to ever walk this earth,” writes Howard. “Could it be possible for a heart as hard and dark as his to fall victim to something as small and gentle as love? Find out in this new short fable.”
Published by Fulton Books, M.L. Howard’s book is a heartfelt tale that is sure to connect with readers of all ages as they follow along on the dragon’s journey to become less selfish and mean and learn how to be a good friend from the kindhearted butterfly. With beautiful illustrations to help bring Howard’s tale to life, “The Dragon and The Butterfly” is a beautiful story with a strong message that is sure to remain with readers of all ages long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dragon and The Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories