Pamela K. Keyser’s Newly Released "Izzy" is a Fascinating Tale of Experimental Cloning That Will Surprise and Delight the Imagination
“Izzy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela K. Keyser, is an exciting tale of unexpected discoveries as a long-sought child brings surprising challenges and shocking twists of fate.
Otto, NC, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Izzy”: a gripping tale of faith, family, and dangerous secrets. “Izzy” is the creation of published author Pamela K. Keyser, a loving wife who resides in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.
Keyser shares, “David Meers, a young world-class geneticist, accepts a job on an island in the Pacific, from a rich man, Henry FitzWilliam, wanting an heir. He convinces his best friend, John, to come work on the remote island with him. David works on FitzWilliam’s special project and successfully clones a baby from approximately three thousand years ago. The child, Izzy, is a genius, but is he more than that? You, the reader, will be the judge.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela K. Keyser’s new book is an engaging flagship novel that showcases a burgeoning talent for crafting compelling fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Izzy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Izzy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
