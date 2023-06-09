Deborah Conroy’s Newly Released "The Journey of a Clueless Christian: A Memoir" is an Enjoyable Memoir with Heart That Examines the Highs and Lows
“The Journey of a Clueless Christian: A Memoir,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Conroy, is an uplifting message of hope for anyone searching for connection as the author reflects on key moments that showed God’s ever-present guidance.
Lansing, MI, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of a Clueless Christian: A Memoir”: an inspiring message of hope that explores fond memories and challenging circumstances with equal parts celebration of God’s love. “The Journey of a Clueless Christian: A Memoir” is the creation of published author Deborah Conroy.
Conroy shares, “Have you ever been on a journey? Journeys can be fun like going on an awesome trip. We all enjoy this type of journey. But journeys can also find you walking through some hard times and finding yourself worn out. There are twists and turns and unexpected situations as you continue your journey of seeking purpose and guidance from the One who created us.
“My journey has seen some amazing things as I sought God to walk with me. There were some painful and difficult situations to walk through also, but I was never alone. God was walking with me through so many ups and downs.
“In this book, you will get a peek into a real family with real issues at times. Through the years, God has worked in our hearts and lives, and for that I am very thankful. Our journey is still continuing, but for now I hope you enjoy and are encouraged by the stories from a clueless Christian.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Conroy’s new book will empower readers in their walk of faith as a potent testimony unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of a Clueless Christian: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of a Clueless Christian: A Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
