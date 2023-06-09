Dr. Edward Karinen’s Newly Released “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing” is a Careful Study of Interrelated Scripture and How They Relate to Mankind
“What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Edward Karinen, is a thought-provoking discussion of key aspects of scripture that explores how to best interpret God’s word.
Lawtey, FL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing”: an articulate and engrossing biblical study. “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing” is the creation of published author Dr. Edward Karinen, a chaplain for the Department of Corrections in Florida. He has worked in prisons for over eight years as a volunteer and chaplain. He is former director of Exodus House for Men. He has preached in many churches. Dr. Karinen spent one year at Galilean Bible Baptist Institute in 1987, graduated from Pensacola Bible Institute in 1991, and received an associate, bachelor, master’s, and doctorate from Charity Bible Baptist Institute in 2014.
Dr. Karinen shares, “There are many books on the market today about rightly dividing. Many of them simply tell you what people have said or believe. This book takes you to the parameters of rightly dividing so that you can not only rightly divide the scriptures but have a better interpretation of the scriptures. Which ones apply to whom? How can it apply to you? Should we build an ark like Noah? These questions and many more are answered in this book, What Did He Say? It looks at what the three speakers of the Bible say—man, devil, and God. These are the main speakers, for the devil speaks through a serpent, and God speaks through angels, animals, and men. The book does not look at what men say but what the King James Bible says.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Edward Karinen’s new book will challenge readers from their complacencies to a new understanding of how to carefully interpret the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Karinen shares, “There are many books on the market today about rightly dividing. Many of them simply tell you what people have said or believe. This book takes you to the parameters of rightly dividing so that you can not only rightly divide the scriptures but have a better interpretation of the scriptures. Which ones apply to whom? How can it apply to you? Should we build an ark like Noah? These questions and many more are answered in this book, What Did He Say? It looks at what the three speakers of the Bible say—man, devil, and God. These are the main speakers, for the devil speaks through a serpent, and God speaks through angels, animals, and men. The book does not look at what men say but what the King James Bible says.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Edward Karinen’s new book will challenge readers from their complacencies to a new understanding of how to carefully interpret the Word of God.
Consumers can purchase “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Did He Say?: Parameters of rightly dividing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories