Billy Case’s Newly Released "God Misunderstood: Uncovering Satan’s Deception Discovering God’s True Nature" is an Encouraging Message of God’s Love
“God Misunderstood: Uncovering Satan’s Deception Discovering God’s True Nature,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Billy Case, is a scripture-based discussion of challenging questions that cross the minds of many believers and nonbelievers alike.
North Palm Beach, FL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Misunderstood: Uncovering Satan’s Deception Discovering God’s True Nature”: a potent reminder of the circumstantial doubt that can cloud one’s connection with God. “God Misunderstood: Uncovering Satan’s Deception Discovering God’s True Nature” is the creation of published author Billy Case, an accomplished competitive bodybuilder, bouncer, correctional officer, secondary school teacher, and a manufacturing plant manager. He is a native Tennessean and now a retired Palm Beach Florida transplant. He has a wife of thirty-five years who is a stage 4 metastatic melanoma survivor and two children that are now his best friends.
Case shares, “Why does God allow tragedies and bad things to happen to us? Is everything that happens in my life God’s will and plan for me? Is God judging and punishing me? Is God angry and displeased with me? How am I supposed to pray? Does God still physically heal our bodies today? Why is it so important to understand the difference in the covenants God makes with us? Does God determine how long we live and when we die? Where do all these temptations and trials in my life come from?
“These are just a few of the many tough questions we all ask and yearn for answers. In this book, these questions and many other misconceptions are addressed in a plain, precise, and scripture-based explanation to provide insight for the reader. Whether you are an unbeliever, new believer, or a lifelong believer, this book truly has something for every human being on the face of the earth and can be the key to experiencing freedom and peace in your life. Satan has deceived and disconnected us from the life God has planned for us. The revelation knowledge provided in this book will allow you to see God as your loving Father and recognize the many deceptions of Satan. May you walk with love that transcends, peace that empowers, and hope that endures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Case’s new book will uplift and challenge readers no matter what their current stance is on God and His nature.
Consumers can purchase “God Misunderstood: Uncovering Satan’s Deception Discovering God’s True Nature” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Misunderstood: Uncovering Satan’s Deception Discovering God’s True Nature,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
