Retta Ford’s Newly Released “MaMa’s Journey Home” is a Heartfelt Message of Comfort for Any Young One Learning to Cope with the Concept of Death and the Afterlife
“MaMa’s Journey Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Retta Ford, is an engaging opportunity to help young readers begin to understand the concept of death and lasting life in Christ.
Chicago, IL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “MaMa’s Journey Home”: a reassuring narrative that tackles an often-challenging subject. “MaMa’s Journey Home” is the creation of published author Retta Ford.
Ford shares, “Books can be a great comfort. I grew up as an only child who had to spend a great deal of time alone. During that time, I had great adventures and traveled to countless foreign lands. I learned about people, both good and bad, rich and poor, all through books. Later in life, I was introduced to the most important book of all, the Bible, and the most important person, Jesus Christ. Through him, we live, both now and forever.
“I am now a grandmother. My great grandson KJ (Kenneth Junior) was the inspiration for this book. He loves to visit me and my husband and play with us and cuddle with us. During the height of COVID, the elderly were dying at such a fast pace. I wondered how our deaths would be explained to KJ. That’s when the Holy Spirit began to give me the desire to write this book.
“I wrote this book as a way for parents to explain death and give comfort to their children in the loss of grandparents or loved ones. Parents, please have a conversation about every page in this book. I have included biblical references to reassure you that this book is written on the firm foundation of God’s Word.
“My hope is that this book brings comfort, hope, and reassurance that we shall see and live with our loved one again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Retta Ford’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Marc Moran.
Consumers can purchase “MaMa’s Journey Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MaMa’s Journey Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
