Frances Louis’s Newly Released "Faith, Hope and Believe" is a Moving Discussion of the Importance of Trusting and Believing in God
“Faith, Hope and Believe,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frances Louis, is a compelling spiritual experience that presents readers with a empowering challenge to walk boldly in belief and break free of passive faith.
New York, NY, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Faith, Hope and Believe”: a potent reminder to nurture one’s faith. “Faith, Hope and Believe” is the creation of published author Frances Louis, one of the directors of All Kids for Christ Nations Inc. in Florida, USA, a nonprofit organization whose interest is meeting the needs of children and families in the society, touching and transforming lives for Christ, and also providing basic needs for the people in need.
Frances Louis shares, “Faith, Hope, and Believe is a vision received from God. On one of the midnights I usually pray and worship, as my eyes were closed, worshipping God, I saw a yellow book, clearly written with white, Faith, Hope, and Believe. At first it was confusing, but it kept coming very boldly, even with my eyes closed. It was a vision. I could not understand it at first, then gradually, it all began to make sense and fall into place. Each chapter is a revelation from God expressing His love for mankind.
“We have always known FAITH, HOPE, and CHARITY; FAITH, HOPE, and LOVE; but now God is saying FAITH, HOPE, and BELIEVE. He wants us all to believe and be saved. That we need to translate from the Adam life to the new life he has brought for everyone who believes. It is not about religion but about relationship. This is the SPIRIT LIFE we all need to have to escape from the judgment on the world.
“For those who worship God must worship only in this Spirit life and the truth of what He has done.
“For more information, visit our website at www.allkidsforchrist nations.com.
“Email us at allkidsforchrist@gmail.com or call at +1-727-463-0459.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frances Louis’s new book is shared in hope of reaching anyone in need of an encouraging nudge back to God.
Consumers can purchase “Faith, Hope and Believe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith, Hope and Believe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Frances Louis shares, “Faith, Hope, and Believe is a vision received from God. On one of the midnights I usually pray and worship, as my eyes were closed, worshipping God, I saw a yellow book, clearly written with white, Faith, Hope, and Believe. At first it was confusing, but it kept coming very boldly, even with my eyes closed. It was a vision. I could not understand it at first, then gradually, it all began to make sense and fall into place. Each chapter is a revelation from God expressing His love for mankind.
“We have always known FAITH, HOPE, and CHARITY; FAITH, HOPE, and LOVE; but now God is saying FAITH, HOPE, and BELIEVE. He wants us all to believe and be saved. That we need to translate from the Adam life to the new life he has brought for everyone who believes. It is not about religion but about relationship. This is the SPIRIT LIFE we all need to have to escape from the judgment on the world.
“For those who worship God must worship only in this Spirit life and the truth of what He has done.
“For more information, visit our website at www.allkidsforchrist nations.com.
“Email us at allkidsforchrist@gmail.com or call at +1-727-463-0459.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frances Louis’s new book is shared in hope of reaching anyone in need of an encouraging nudge back to God.
Consumers can purchase “Faith, Hope and Believe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith, Hope and Believe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories