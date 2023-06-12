Sandra Anderson’s Newly Released "Whispers to My Testimony" is an Inspiring Reflection on Life’s Journey That Presents Readers with Thoughtful Scripture Selections
“Whispers to My Testimony,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Anderson, is a compelling exploration of life’s challenges and God’s blessings as Anderson reflects on key moments that have shaped her walk of faith.
Pahrump, NV, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Whispers to My Testimony”: a celebration of God’s provisions to mankind. “Whispers to My Testimony” is the creation of published author Sandra Anderson, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Anderson: “When words become shattered whispers
'For I will give you words and wisdom that none of your adversaries will be able to resist or contradict' (Luke 21:15).
Quiet the Whispers with action.
Do not give up, do not give in.
Disconnect the Judas of hope.
Stand firm, and believe the faithfulness of God interceding on your behalf.
Encounter your attack with the Word of Knowledge, and inherit the promise of God.
Become relentless in your journey.
The Sun shines on everyone, but let the Light of Life radiate through you, and the enablers will flee.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Anderson’s new book will challenge and uplift as Anderson presents some of her most cherished and challenging experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Whispers to My Testimony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whispers to My Testimony,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
