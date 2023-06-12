Robert M Donovan, MBA’s Newly Released “It Doesn’t Matter what You Make...” is a Fresh Perspective for Learning How to Establish Financial Well-Being
“It Doesn’t Matter what You Make...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert M Donovan, MBA, is a biblically driven framework for empowering others to take action in their pursuit of financial health.
Merritt Island, FL, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “It Doesn’t Matter what You Make...”: a heartfelt message of encouragement that will challenge and motivate. “It Doesn’t Matter what You Make...” is the creation of published author Robert M Donovan, MBA, who, after pursuing an MBA in advanced finance, found himself fascinated with building and developing businesses, driving him to become a serial entrepreneur, and he has built, managed, and most recently sold one of his businesses to a Fortune 500 company. Prior to this, he acted in the roles of both investment advisor and financial planner, helping individuals and families with personal finance and retirement planning.
Donovan shares, “Many people think they need a lot of money to invest, save, or get out of debt—and that financial planning is only for the rich. Rob Donovan wants to change that mentality. He merges over two decades of experience in the business and finance world with biblical principles—breaking down the walls of these misconceptions. In this book, you will discover how leaning on God will help turn your budget into blessings.
“Rob teaches easy-to-understand concepts that anyone—in any stage—can implement into their lives. He explains why your future doesn’t depend on how you were raised or the decisions you made in the past. Creating a new mindset today can lead to positive impacts tomorrow. Rob incorporates his own humorous, real-life stories and experiences—demonstrating how small decisions can create huge financial gains. Get ready to laugh, learn, and gain the tools needed for financial freedom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert M Donovan, MBA’s new book draws from the author’s personal observations, decades of study and practice, and eagerness to aid others in building financial gains.
A recent review by Lisa Johnson shares, “This book should be required reading for everyone, but for young adults especially! I wish I would have known and applied this simple, yet life-changing information from a young age.”
Consumers can purchase “It Doesn’t Matter what You Make...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Doesn’t Matter what You Make...” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
