Author S.A. Conley’s New Book, "The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel," Follows a Brave Queen as She Tries to Stop a Powerful Enemy from Destroying Her Home

Recent release “The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.A. Conley, is a riveting story that follows a queen who returns to her home kingdom following the death of her father. When a dangerous force is awakened, Queen Bridgette must do all she can to protect her homeland, all while serving her current kingdom of Selene.