Author S.A. Conley’s New Book, "The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel," Follows a Brave Queen as She Tries to Stop a Powerful Enemy from Destroying Her Home
Recent release “The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.A. Conley, is a riveting story that follows a queen who returns to her home kingdom following the death of her father. When a dangerous force is awakened, Queen Bridgette must do all she can to protect her homeland, all while serving her current kingdom of Selene.
Owensboro, KY, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- S.A. Conley, earned a creative writing degree in college and currently resides in Kentucky with her husband and children, has completed her new book, “The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel”: a powerful fantasy adventure that follows a queen who must return to her homeland when she discovers it is on the brink of destruction, but finds herself fighting two wars at once.
“It’s been two years since Bridgette Livingston faced Horace on the battlefield—and won,” writes Conley. “Unfortunately, it has also been two years since Bridgette has set foot in Carletta. Her duties as queen of Selene have kept her away from home. However, that is about to change.
“When Alaska’s father, King Aenon, is murdered, and the underwater kingdom of Amphitrite threatened, Bridgette returns to Carletta. Temporarily becoming a mermaid, Bridgette begins to navigate the world under the Deselvian Sea and stop the evil forces at work. But sea serpents are not her only worries. Tensions back home in Carletta and abroad in Selene are growing. Soon, Bridgette finds herself in a war on multiple fronts, and when the Prince of Blood returns, Bridgette must decide which of her friends she can trust.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S.A. Conley’s engaging tale is the second installment in the author’s “Carletta” series, which the author began writing at the age of fifteen to help her struggling sister learn to read. Expertly paced and full of thrilling twists, this character-driven adventure will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and leave them spellbound as they follow along on Queen Bridgette’s journey to save both the kingdoms of Amphitrite and Selene.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Battle for Amphitrite: A Carletta Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
