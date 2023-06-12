Gary Alexander’s Newly Released "Personal Crossroads" is a Concise and Engaging Story of Unexpected Connections
“Personal Crossroads,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Alexander, is an enjoyable journey of faith as two young souls find themselves on an unforeseen path filled with challenge and triumph.
Brookfield, WI, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Personal Crossroads”: an engaging fiction with heart. “Personal Crossroads” is the creation of first-time author Gary Alexander, who grew up in Millersburg, Oregon, following in his grandfather’s footsteps as an Oregonian author. He moved to California to serve his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He then started to raise his family before returning to his Oregon roots.
Alexander shares, “Personal Crossroads is a story about two youths, their friendship, and through their friendship a budding romance while realizing that God is truly in charge of them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Alexander’s new book is a reflective novella that presents a powerful story.
Alexander paints a vivid picture within the pages of his first publication that is certain to draw readers in from the start.
Consumers can purchase “Personal Crossroads” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Personal Crossroads,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
