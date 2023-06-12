Author Michael Warren’s New Book, “A Sailor's Journal: Impressions along the Voyage,” is a Faith-Based Tale of One Man's Journey Through a Challenging Moment in His Life

Recent release “A Sailor's Journal: Impressions along the Voyage,” from Covenant Books author Michael Warren, reveals a stormy season within the author's life and his reflections on his journey through the tempest to find peace once again. By sharing his story, Warren hopes others will learn to place their lives in the hands of the Lord as he once did in order to endure life's difficult moments.