Author Michael Warren’s New Book, “A Sailor's Journal: Impressions along the Voyage,” is a Faith-Based Tale of One Man's Journey Through a Challenging Moment in His Life
Recent release “A Sailor's Journal: Impressions along the Voyage,” from Covenant Books author Michael Warren, reveals a stormy season within the author's life and his reflections on his journey through the tempest to find peace once again. By sharing his story, Warren hopes others will learn to place their lives in the hands of the Lord as he once did in order to endure life's difficult moments.
New York, NY, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Warren, a loving husband and proud father of two adult daughters, has completed his new book, “A Sailor's Journal: Impressions along the Voyage”: a captivating account of moments from the author’s life in which things grew difficult and tested his faith, which helped to carry him through.
With a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and master’s degree in teaching from Oakland City University, author Michael Warren, along with his wife, Elizabeth, began serving in various local church ministries in the early years of their married lives. For the past thirty-five years, they have been in full-time Christian service. Mike served as senior pastor in the greater St. Louis, Missouri, area.
“It would be fantastic if life’s experience was only marked by smooth sailing and ease. Yet, that is not always the case,” writes Warren. “Jesus expressed, ‘Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows’ (John 16:33 NLT). Nonetheless, sudden storms can catch you off guard.
“In the middle of one’s journey, an unforeseen torrent assails where calm had been. Anxiety rises. The best efforts seem fruitless to diminish the impact of the storm. The strain of trying to navigate the tempestuous waters and howling winds is overwhelming. Questions flash in the midst of the tumult along with feelings of doubt, inability, and the why of the situation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Warren’s new book is a stirring account of just how powerful Christ can be in helping one overcome any obstacle life may throw in one’s way. Expertly paced and engaging, Warren’s writings will help to bring insight and encouragement when the waves rise and winds howl in one’s own experience, and the journey through life grows tough.
Readers can purchase “A Sailor's Journal: Impressions along the Voyage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
