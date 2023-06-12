Author Thelma Ritchie’s New Book, "Return to Terra Nova—Coming Home," Delivers Adventure and Realistic Science Packed Into a Story of Faith and Planetary Exploration

Recent release “Return to Terra Nova—Coming Home,” from Covenant Books author Thelma Ritchie, is an exciting story of indomitable characters who thrive on difficulty as they overcome every atmospheric and geophysical obstacle the Red Planet puts in their path with common sense, cooperation, and hard work.