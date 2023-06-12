Author Thelma Ritchie’s New Book, "Return to Terra Nova—Coming Home," Delivers Adventure and Realistic Science Packed Into a Story of Faith and Planetary Exploration
Recent release “Return to Terra Nova—Coming Home,” from Covenant Books author Thelma Ritchie, is an exciting story of indomitable characters who thrive on difficulty as they overcome every atmospheric and geophysical obstacle the Red Planet puts in their path with common sense, cooperation, and hard work.
Mercer Island, WA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thelma Ritchie, a National Board-Certified teacher, has completed her new book, “Return to Terra Nova—Coming Home”: the thrilling conclusion to the Return to Terra Nova saga. An unapologetic Christian with a passion for science, Ritchie unites faith with realistic science in her futuristic novels. Her story affirms the reality of God’s love and forgiveness for all people, none of whom are perfect. And, as always when God’s people move to new lands, His Word of Truth is shared.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ritchie’s new book inspires, educates, and thrills readers as her characters risk their lives to help one another through the dangers and hardship that continually crop up in an untamed alien wilderness. She presents the cycle of life, growth, and death realistically, with empathy.
The series started with “Return to Terra Nova—Seeking Forgiveness” with the spaceship Newton on its way to Mars. The ship contained a unique crew: scientists, a physician and his family, tourists, hotel employees, even the owner of Nth Degree Networks and the recently completed Nicholson Narrows Hotel located on Mars.
To answer readers who wonder why anyone would give up a successful life on Planet Earth in order to face the guaranteed danger and uncertainty of Mars, Ritchie explains, “These are the sturdy souls who welcome challenge and an opportunity to explore a new frontier. For them, the sky is not the limit. They have set their sights far beyond the Moon.”
Readers can purchase “Return to Terra Nova—Coming Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
