Author Alan Featherstone’s New Book, "Hard Road to Redemption," Follows a US Air Force Lieutenant's Next Stage in His Career, Involving International Travel and Adventure
Recent release “Hard Road to Redemption,” from Covenant Books author Alan Featherstone, follows US Air Force Lieutenant Cutler Walker, who moves to California in order to train as a pilot in the Air Force’s intercontinental air-refueling aircraft. Along the way, he'll find former friendships rekindled while old ones fall apart, all while approaching each day with a new and improved outlook.
Miramar Beach, FL, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Featherstone, a US Air Force veteran, has completed his new book, “Hard Road to Redemption”: a riveting story of an Air Force Lieutenant who finds himself taking on the next chapter in his career that has him reuniting with old friends and taking on each new adventure with the guidance from the Lord.
The son of a US Army officer, author Alan Featherstone moved frequently as a child until his family eventually settled in Virginia, where he finished his K-12 schooling. After graduating with honors from the University of Virginia, Featherstone was commissioned into the US Air Force, where he earned his pilot wings and began the adventure of a lifetime. After a full career in the Air Force, Featherstone spent another twenty years in the private sector. Now retired, he and his wife, Linda Lewis Featherstone, reside on Florida’s Emerald Coast, where they enjoy living by the beach and frequently hosting friends and family.
Featherstone writes, “US Air Force Lieutenant Cutler Walker is moving to California, where he will train as a pilot in the KC-135, the Air Force’s intercontinental air-refueling aircraft. Having just returned to flying duty following his five-month hospitalization and rehabilitation, Walker gladly put the horrendous accident in which he and two others suffered life-changing consequences in his rearview mirror. His sixteen-year adventure takes him all over the US, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.
“Along the way he is reunited with Baylee Madison, an Air Force colleague and former classmate at the University of Virginia, and they become inseparable. He and Baylee develop a close friendship with a most unlikely couple, and Walker has a falling-out with a close friend, ending a twenty-year friendship. With Baylee at his side and the Lord guiding him, Walker takes it all in stride, approaching his life with a new look, a better attitude, and an inner drive that takes him on a wild ride.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alan Featherstone’s new book is a sequel to the author’s breakthrough novel, “One Hard Day,” and will take readers on a fascinating ride that draws from the author’s background serving in the Air Force. Poignant and character-driven, “Hard Road to Redemption” is sure to leave readers spellbound and keep them ready for more after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Hard Road to Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
