Author Lotus’s New Book, "2020 Hope in Crisis," Reveals How the Author Found Hope and the Strength to Carry on Through Each Crisis Endured Throughout Her Life's Journey
Recent release “2020 Hope in Crisis,” from Covenant Books author Lotus, is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as she revisits the trying and heartbreaking experiences of her past and reveals how she managed to survive every struggle she faced through the incredible power of hope and her faith in the Lord.
New York, NY, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lotus, a loving wife and mother of two sons who retired from her career as a court reporter, has completed her new book, “2020 Hope in Crisis”: gripping personal account of the struggles faced by the author throughout her life, and how she found the strength and hope to endure and conquer every trial life placed in her way.
“2020, the year of the Corona Virus Pandemic, a year that brought us all to our knees with its darkness and despair,” writes Lotus. “It was truly a year of separation, sickness, sadness, and sorrow. It was a time that brought us all together in unity without the hugs and kisses that we all so desperately needed, instead we smiled with our eyes and said hello with an elbow nudge. We became Masked Covid Warriors to show we cared. This was a time in Crisis that rocked and plagued the entire world.
“The entirety of this book, however, is not just about the Pandemic. The main topic is about finding Hope in all Crises encompassed with my personal, devastating journeys, and how I got through them. It is important to note, this is not a book about doom and gloom. To the contrary, it is about finding Hope in pain, Light in darkness, the enabler of peace during tribulation and discovering the joy that awaits on the other side, irregardless of the nature of the Crisis.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lotus’s new book is an inspiring testimony to the power of perseverance, and the ways in which hope can carry one through even the darkest moments of life. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Lotus crafts an intimate self-portrait, inviting readers to witness the depths of her very soul in this must-read memoir.
Readers can purchase “2020 Hope in Crisis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
