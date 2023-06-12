Beverly Ann Lee-Robertson’s Newly Released “If I Could Only Go Back and Do That Day Over” is an Engaging Poetic Exploration of Key Biblical Figures
“If I Could Only Go Back and Do That Day Over: Famous Fatal mistakes From the Old Testament,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Ann Lee-Robertson, is an enjoyable exploration of scripture that brings figures from the Old Testament to life like never before.
Camden, SC, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “If I Could Only Go Back and Do That Day Over: Famous Fatal mistakes From the Old Testament”: a captivating exploration of the realities of the consequences of our actions. “If I Could Only Go Back and Do That Day Over: Famous Fatal mistakes From the Old Testament” is the creation of published author Beverly Ann Lee-Robertson.
Lee-Robertson shares, “All adults the world over have faced indecisions, of life and death. Please God!!!... Just one more chance? For them, it is too late; 12 afterlife confessions of Old Testament ‘ghosts’ who have been allowed to appear for one brief moment; at our Modern day, dismal grey crossroads of the carnal-minded Christian’s point… of indecision.
“‘Who will even know?’ or ‘who will ever punish me for this one indiscretion?’
“Each one of these A-listers had more than premeditated opportunity… to choose wisely. Will You? Be warned.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Ann Lee-Robertson’s new book will challenge and inspire readers as they reflect on their own life choices and how those choices have influenced their overall wellbeing.
Consumers can purchase “If I Could Only Go Back and Do That Day Over: Famous Fatal mistakes From the Old Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If I Could Only Go Back and Do That Day Over: Famous Fatal mistakes From the Old Testament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
