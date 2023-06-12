Carol Blackwell’s Newly Released “Should I Tell Them the Truth: Or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?” is an Encouraging Memoir That Offers Hope Through Faith
“Should I Tell Them the Truth: Or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Blackwell, shares a deeply personal journey of private and spiritual healing and growth as the author recounts some of her most challenging experiences.
Hampton, VA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Should I Tell Them the Truth: Or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?”: a potent reminder of God’s continued offer of comfort and salvation. “Should I Tell Them the Truth: Or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?” is the creation of published author Carol Blackwell, a dedicated wife who was born and raised in Virginia and later moved to North Carolina.
Blackwell shares, “'Should I Tell Them the Truth or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?' Carol’s first book, was birthed out of the desire to help others to overcome depression, fear, shame, and defeat when truth seems to take a backseat to lies. Like many newbies (baby Christians), Carol has experienced some challenges in her Father’s house and can tell you, simply, how to maneuver in those waters, without gulping the salt water and bitterness it can cause. Keeping focus on the Father and none other, is the safety net we all need to successfully reach our destination and accomplish all He has planned and destined for our lives.
“'Should I Tell Them or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?' will have you laughing, crying, and giving serious thought to how we should really pay attention to new converts in our churches. It is a call to arms for Christians to be diligent and attentive to what God has called us to do, and not to leave any wounded on the battlefield. It could be you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Blackwell’s new book brings awareness to the dangers of keeping past hurts in the way of true connection with one’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “Should I Tell Them the Truth: Or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Should I Tell Them the Truth: Or Let Them Keep Believing a Lie?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
