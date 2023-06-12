Ramute Moye Phd’s Newly Released “Choices For Healthy Living” is an Informative Study of the Significant Impact Foods and Lifestyle Choices Have on Our Overall Health
“Choices For Healthy Living,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ramute Moye Phd, is an encouraging resource for anyone seeking a better understand of how to make positive changes toward better health through building better habits.
Glen Ellyn, IL, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Choices For Healthy Living”: a potent reminder of the need to be active in one’s health journey. “Choices For Healthy Living” is the creation of published author Ramute Moye Phd, who holds a doctorate of agricultural science, is an alternative medicine consultant, holistic energy healer, and integrative nutrition coach. She speaks three languages: Lithuanian, Russian, and English.
Moye shares, “Ramute Moye holds a doctorate of agricultural science, is an alternative medicine consultant, holistic energy healer, and integrative nutrition coach.
“Ramute enriched her life by becoming an organic gardener. For the last twenty years, she has practiced holistic healing, utilizing homemade remedies, yoga, and meditation rather than taking pharmaceuticals.
“Her dream is to share life lessons with you so you can be healthy, happy, and live life to the fullest! In this book, you’ll learn how to cleanse your body of toxins, find healthier foods, cook healthy and delicious food at home, use the healing power of your mind, meditate and do yoga, use natural home remedies and healing plants, and use holistic healing.
“Create a healthy lifestyle plan. Having a healthy lifestyle is easy when you know the right steps!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramute Moye Phd’s new book presents readers with a holistic approach to healing and thriving in a healthier environment.
Moye shares in hope of empowering others to achieve their overall health and fitness goals while educating on the significance of dangerous practices related to one’s health and wellbeing.
Consumers can purchase “Choices For Healthy Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choices For Healthy Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories