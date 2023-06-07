Aldelo and Evolv Announce New Strategic Partnership
Evolv Payment Processing Combined with the Aldelo Express POS Platform Delivers Powerful Tier-1 Option to Restaurant Owners.
Pleasanton, CA, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express Cloud POS restaurant technology platform and Aldelo Pay payment processing, recently welcomed Evolv to its esteemed network of approved Aldelo Partner solutions providers for the Aldelo Express restaurant point of sale solution.
New and existing Evolv merchants can now couple Evolv’s digital payment processing services with access to the full-featured Aldelo Express POS suite of customer-facing and merchant-facing point of sale solutions. The result is a seamless end-to-end digital ordering and payment experience that is ideally suited for a broad variety of restaurant applications.
Using Evolv’s merchant services, restaurant owners and operators accept secure digital payments in-store via tap, dip, and swipe at Aldelo Express iPad, Android, and Android Tablet-based POS terminals, as well as Android Mobile POS terminals for roaming transactions.
Evolv’s merchants receive complete access to Masa+, a native Aldelo Express solution supporting seamless Online Ordering and Digital Payments, including Masa+ Gift Cards and Loyalty / Rewards. With Masa+, merchants actively grow their customer base and increase sales by digitally promoting their restaurant through QR code-based access and advertisements.
“We are extremely pleased to partner with a fellow customer-centric company focused on providing modern POS technology solutions to everyday restaurant owners,” says Jerry Wilson, V.P. of Partner Solutions at Aldelo, L.P. “The result is a blend of powerful, flexible, and affordable digital POS and payment service offerings that supports the needs of today’s evolved and tech-savvy restaurant owner.”
“We partner with many independent agents, sales offices, banks, and associations across the country,” said Allan Noe, CEO of Evolv. “We’re constantly looking for new and better software and solutions to meet the evolving needs of our partners and merchants. Aldelo POS software is the best we’ve seen on the market as far as its capabilities, training and support. We’re looking forward to this new relationship with the Aldelo team.”
