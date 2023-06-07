Testrite Visual Announces Next Generation Tool Free Fabric Lightboxes
Testrite Visual is delighted to roll out an exciting upgrade to its line of Charisma SEG LED Fabric Graphic Frames in June 2023.
Hackensack, NJ, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation, family-owned business with 104 years experience with Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments. In June 2023, they are delighted to roll out an exciting upgrade to its line of Charisma SEG LED Fabric Graphic Frames.
These new tool-free SEG frames feature all metal Hook & Snap™ construction. This provides the same rigidity and strength that customers have come to know and trust from Testrite’s Charisma SEG line while simplifying setup and installation while also addressing one of the biggest pain points for retailers - installation expenses because now store associates can install new hardware instead of hiring professional installers which can present a tremendous saving.
“We have customers providing us with feedback that even with the best of instructions, they needed to simplify assembly further as stores rely more on store associates for installation,” says President, Jeffrey Rubin, “and we designed these new tool free SEG Lightbox frames to make it even easier for associates to set up and install more quickly and easily.”
Customers can now enjoy this associate-friendly assembly for all 3 of Testrite’s edge lit fabric lightboxes. National retail chains are already rolling out new marketing initiatives with their own employees assembling these frames instead of hiring expensive on-site installation crews. Testrite was able to make these improvements while keeping the cost in line. Testrite has also made video instructions specific to the retailer, making rollouts even easier and more intuitive.
Interested customers are invited to contact Testrite Visual at testrite.com to explore all the tool-free assembly SEG frames available.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite, contact us today at www.testrite.com.
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
