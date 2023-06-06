SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Audi TT Roadster 8S Permanent Price Reduction

Effective immediately the SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Audi TT Roadster 8S is permanently reduced in price. It allows the operation of the convertible top while driving and with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance via the vehicle key fob remote.