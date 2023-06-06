SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Audi TT Roadster 8S Permanent Price Reduction
Effective immediately the SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Audi TT Roadster 8S is permanently reduced in price. It allows the operation of the convertible top while driving and with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance via the vehicle key fob remote.
Las Vegas, NV, June 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars reduces the price of their convertible top control for the Audi TT Roadster 8S. The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control is now available for 169.00 Euro plus tax. "We are pleased that even more Audi TT drivers will be able to now enjoy our valuable functional extension," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.
The convertible top module from Mods4cars is retrofitted into the vehicle and provides smart additional functions that make every day convertible life easier. For example, the SmartTOP enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down during the entire top movement. Instead, one touch is all it takes for the convertible top to open or close automatically.
Furthermore, the operation of the convertible top from afar is enabled over the vehicle key fob remote. A combination of keys on the remote control sets the movement of the convertible top in motion. "The convertible top can already be opened when moving towards your vehicle," continues Sven Tornow. The vehicle key does not have to be changed for this function.
In addition to the two main functions, the following features are also offered: Windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. Automatic raising of the wind deflector after the convertible top is opened can pre-set. For vehicles with Keyless Go package, the convertible top movement can be triggered by touching the door handle three times. The operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed if desired.
Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing convertible top movement. The module can be deactivated at any time. All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows connection to any PC/Mac. This way software updates can be installed, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge.
A plug-and-play adapter is included for easy installation. The connection between SmartTOP and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. No cables need to be cut, which is why dismantling without leaving a trace, is possible at any time.
The comfort control for the Audi TT Roadster 8S is now available for 169.00 Euro plus tax. SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for the predecessor Audi TT 8J and the A3, A4, A5 and R8 Spyder models.
Mods4cars offers convertible top modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.
A product video can be viewed here:
http://youtu.be/NizegPaKb40
For more information:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
About Mods4cars:
