Barbara Fafard’s Newly Released "A Life Worth Living" is a Powerful Autobiography That Finds a Woman on the Brink of Despair and What Changed It All
“A Life Worth Living,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Fafard, is an uplifting message of hope that examines the trials and tribulations that turned to lessons in the blessings for a young family.
Trabuco Canyon, CA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Worth Living”: a heartfelt message of encouragement that takes a clear look at the work that marriage and family life require. “A Life Worth Living” is the creation of published author Barbara Fafard, a proud wife of fifty-two years, loving mother and grandmother, and former marriage counselor.
Fafard shares, “In today’s world, we may be faced with all kinds of trials and heartbreaks that can cause us to believe that our life is not worth living.
“That was true for Barbara Fafard.
“Having come from an abusive home and with her marriage falling apart as her young, alcoholic husband became verbally abusive, Barbara became totally hopeless, and without even thinking about her two toddler sons, she decided to end her life. This is where God interceded and helped Barbara to realize that through God’s guidance, He could help her see that her life was worth living.
“In her book, 'A Life Worth Living,' Barbara invites her readers to experience God’s faithfulness as He encouraged her along her journey to become the woman whom God created her to be. With God’s help and lots of research, Barbara was able to acquire tools to mend and bless her marriage. Wanting to help other couples to achieve a blessed marriage, Barbara wrote a marriage workshop that she titled
'Keeping the Marriage Alive.' During the last twenty years, Barbara and Larry have taught their workshop to over five thousand attendees.
“The tools that Barbara and Larry taught were such a success that Barbara has included them in her book so that her readers’ marriages can be blessed as well.
“Along with achieving valuable tools to bless their marriage, Barbara’s readers will enjoy reading about Barbara and Larry’s amazing journey, along with experiencing profound lessons that God has taught Barbara along her journey with Him.
“During Barbara and Larry’s fifty-two years of being married, they have had to face several trials, but as they applied the marriage tools that they learned and taught other couples, they have been able to achieve a blessed, happy, and flourishing marriage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Fafard’s new book offers a deeply personal look into the author’s private thoughts and experiences as she shares in hope of aiding others.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Worth Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Worth Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
