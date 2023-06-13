Judy Noyes’s Newly Released "Hanging Out with Mark" is a Fascinating Devotional That Expands Upon the Lessons Within the Book of Mark
“Hanging Out with Mark: Forty days of reading, discerning, and reflecting: Based on the Book of Mark,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Noyes, is a compelling resource for understanding and applying components of Mark’s messages to today’s modern community.
Hillsboro, OR, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hanging Out with Mark: Forty days of reading, discerning, and reflecting: Based on the Book of Mark”: a helpful bible study exercise. “Hanging Out with Mark: Forty days of reading, discerning, and reflecting: Based on the Book of Mark” is the creation of published author Judy Noyes, who was born and raised in the Bay Area of California and grew up in the ’60s and ’70s. She lived in San Francisco for fourteen years and attended San Francisco State University, where she earned her BS and MS degrees.
Noyes shares, “Hanging Out with Mark offers a unique forty-day experience of reading, reflecting, and discerning what Mark’s messages might mean in today’s times. The creative writing by the author includes musings and stories that are based on the author’s personal insights and experiences. Each daily verse is accompanied by a carefully selected photograph. All images by the author are inviting and enhance the words inspired by the Scripture and the Holy Spirit wisdom of Mark. The zeitgeist of today’s issues of tragedies, divisiveness, hypocrisy, injustice, and grit are not so different from the times of Mark’s original words. There are themes of activism, speaking out even when it is not convenient, love, and hope. Throughout the book there are probing questions that are thought-provoking. Even in the gloomy and heart-wrenching topics, the author has the talent to bring out a sense of unassuming delightfulness and joy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Noyes’s new book will aid students of the bible in deepening their understanding of key components of the lessons found within scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Hanging Out with Mark: Forty days of reading, discerning, and reflecting: Based on the Book of Mark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hanging Out with Mark: Forty days of reading, discerning, and reflecting: Based on the Book of Mark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
