Tweaking Technologies’ Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro is Now in the Microsoft Store
Simplifying Photo Management for Windows Users, Releasing Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro in Microsoft Store.
Jaipur, India, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a renowned software development company, is delighted to announce the launch of Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on the Microsoft Store. The user-friendly tool is designed to simplify the process of managing duplicate photos for Windows users. It efficiently identifies and removes duplicate and similar photos to retrieve valuable storage space.
Responding to the overwhelming demand from users, the company has released Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on the Microsoft Store.
“At Tweaking Technologies, we prioritize user satisfaction and constantly strive to meet the demands of our valued users. Releasing Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on the Microsoft Store is a significant step in this direction. We want to make this exceptional tool readily available to Windows users, enabling them to effortlessly organize their photo libraries and create more space for their precious memories,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Here're the main highlights of the tool:
Accurate Scanning: Finds duplicate and similar photos precisely.
Comparison Modes: Exact match, content-based, and time interval options.
Auto-Mark: Automatically select the duplicates from each group.
Preview and Restore: Safely review duplicates before deleting them.
Personalized Scan Settings: Customize scanning based on file attributes.
Cloud Scanning: Supports scanning Google Drive & Dropbox for duplicate images.
Multi-Language Support: Available in multiple languages worldwide.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President & Product Manager, further added, "Well, we understand the challenges users face when it comes to organizing their ever-growing photo collection. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro offers an intuitive solution to efficiently tackle identical & similar-looking pictures, optimizing storage space and saving valuable time. We believe this tool will greatly benefit our users, allowing them to focus on cherishing their memories rather than dealing with clutter."
Visit the official Microsoft store page to know more about the tool: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/duplicate-photo-fixer-pro/9PH12SRMV2G9?hl=en-in&gl=us
About the Company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability toward implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system-optimizing utilities worldwide.
Responding to the overwhelming demand from users, the company has released Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on the Microsoft Store.
“At Tweaking Technologies, we prioritize user satisfaction and constantly strive to meet the demands of our valued users. Releasing Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro on the Microsoft Store is a significant step in this direction. We want to make this exceptional tool readily available to Windows users, enabling them to effortlessly organize their photo libraries and create more space for their precious memories,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Here're the main highlights of the tool:
Accurate Scanning: Finds duplicate and similar photos precisely.
Comparison Modes: Exact match, content-based, and time interval options.
Auto-Mark: Automatically select the duplicates from each group.
Preview and Restore: Safely review duplicates before deleting them.
Personalized Scan Settings: Customize scanning based on file attributes.
Cloud Scanning: Supports scanning Google Drive & Dropbox for duplicate images.
Multi-Language Support: Available in multiple languages worldwide.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President & Product Manager, further added, "Well, we understand the challenges users face when it comes to organizing their ever-growing photo collection. Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro offers an intuitive solution to efficiently tackle identical & similar-looking pictures, optimizing storage space and saving valuable time. We believe this tool will greatly benefit our users, allowing them to focus on cherishing their memories rather than dealing with clutter."
Visit the official Microsoft store page to know more about the tool: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/duplicate-photo-fixer-pro/9PH12SRMV2G9?hl=en-in&gl=us
About the Company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability toward implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system-optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Tweaking TechnologiesContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
Categories