Daniel Ray Joyner’s New Book, "Trapped Without You: Forever in a Mother's Footsteps," Reveals How the Author's Upbringing and His Mother Forever Shaped His Future
Durham, NC, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daniel Ray Joyner, who was born in a small town in North Carolina, has completed his most recent book, “Trapped Without You: Forever in a Mother's Footsteps”: a stunning and heartfelt memoir that details the author’s struggles through life he endured while following in the footsteps of his mother and the courageous examples she set for him.
Joyner writes, “It was that very, very cold night in December that would change my life. I was very young, yet even at five years old, I had always dreamed of attending college and receiving my degree. One obstacle stood in my way—poverty. We were dirt poor. I sadly watched constantly my illiterate father drown himself in alcohol. Not once did he ever have that father-to-son talk. Not once did he say to us that he loved or cared for us. Yet, on the other hand, God gave to us our hard-working Christian mother, a woman who was the opposite of our father, a woman who prayed to God every night, praying and showing just how much she truly loved her sons. Every day of my life, I often thought about where my footsteps would lead me. Here I was constantly surrounded by poverty, violence, and racism. Would I end up hanging on some street living in poverty or, worse, dead? That one question that constantly haunted me with every footstep I took was simply, ‘How would I survive in this world without my mother? How could I live without you?’”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel Ray Joyner’s book is a moving journey that will take readers on an intimate ride through the author’s past, witnessing the trauma and experiences that have shaped him into the man he is today. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Joyner explores the incredible impact his mother had on him and how the roadmap she left behind for him to follow has guided him through life’s darkest moments to discover the triumphs that lie ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Trapped Without You: Forever in a Mother's Footsteps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
