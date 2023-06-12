Author R. G. Taylor’s New Book, "Spike and the Holiday Parade," is a Riveting Story of a Dog and His Family Who Raise Money for an Animal Shelter in an Unconventional Way
Recent release “Spike and the Holiday Parade,” from Page Publishing author R. G. Taylor, follows the adventures of Spike, a pug, and his family, the Taylors. When Mr. Taylor decorates his car with Christmas lights, his friends are impressed, and he helps to brighten all of his neighbor's cars. Together, they form a holiday parade and soon use it to bring awareness to an important cause.
Bocaraton, FL, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- R. G. Taylor has completed his new book, “Spike and the Holiday Parade”: a charming tale that centers around a family and their pug, Spike, who use their new holiday tradition to make a big impact for their community and help others.
Born and raised in the suburbs of Bridgeview, Illinois, author R. Grant Taylor’s storytelling began with his own two children and the bedtime tales he created for their enjoyment. The author has received valuable inspiration and feedback as a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators in the South Florida Area. When he’s not sharing yet another story about pugs with his kids, R. G. is enjoying good food and the beach.
R. G. writes, “The Taylor family’s pet dog, Spike, uses his crazy family’s over-the-top holiday antics toward a good cause. Join Spike in this holiday adventure that celebrates new and old traditions with beloved family and friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, R. G. Taylor’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Spike’s adventures with his family, as they discover the true meaning of the holiday season and join together with others for a good cause. With colorful artwork to help bring R. G.’s tale to life, young readers will be delighted by “Spike and the Holiday Parade” and wish to revisit this joyful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Spike and the Holiday Parade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in the suburbs of Bridgeview, Illinois, author R. Grant Taylor’s storytelling began with his own two children and the bedtime tales he created for their enjoyment. The author has received valuable inspiration and feedback as a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators in the South Florida Area. When he’s not sharing yet another story about pugs with his kids, R. G. is enjoying good food and the beach.
R. G. writes, “The Taylor family’s pet dog, Spike, uses his crazy family’s over-the-top holiday antics toward a good cause. Join Spike in this holiday adventure that celebrates new and old traditions with beloved family and friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, R. G. Taylor’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on Spike’s adventures with his family, as they discover the true meaning of the holiday season and join together with others for a good cause. With colorful artwork to help bring R. G.’s tale to life, young readers will be delighted by “Spike and the Holiday Parade” and wish to revisit this joyful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Spike and the Holiday Parade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories