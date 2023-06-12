Author R. G. Taylor’s New Book, "Spike and the Holiday Parade," is a Riveting Story of a Dog and His Family Who Raise Money for an Animal Shelter in an Unconventional Way

Recent release “Spike and the Holiday Parade,” from Page Publishing author R. G. Taylor, follows the adventures of Spike, a pug, and his family, the Taylors. When Mr. Taylor decorates his car with Christmas lights, his friends are impressed, and he helps to brighten all of his neighbor's cars. Together, they form a holiday parade and soon use it to bring awareness to an important cause.