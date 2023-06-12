Author Allyn Richert’s New Book, "God: The Dimensional Revelation," is a Profound Exploration of the Commonality Between the Physical and Spiritual Realms

Recent release “God: The Dimensional Revelation,” from Page Publishing author Allyn Richert, is a thought-provoking and enlightening read that attempts to use scientific evidence to prove that the reality experienced by the author and readers alike is a combination of the physical and spiritual universes.