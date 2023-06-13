Author Calvin H. Taylor’s New Book, "What Kind of House Are You?" is a Faith-Based Guide to Constructing a Powerful Foundation for One's Relationship with the Lord

Recent release “What Kind of House Are You?” from Page Publishing author Calvin H. Taylor, is a profound and captivating examination of how one can become a true follower of the Lord and open their mind and soul to Christ's teachings. By following Calvin's writings, readers will learn exactly how to turn themselves into a house that worships God and his messages of eternal love and forgiveness.