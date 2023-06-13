Author Calvin H. Taylor’s New Book, "What Kind of House Are You?" is a Faith-Based Guide to Constructing a Powerful Foundation for One's Relationship with the Lord
Recent release “What Kind of House Are You?” from Page Publishing author Calvin H. Taylor, is a profound and captivating examination of how one can become a true follower of the Lord and open their mind and soul to Christ's teachings. By following Calvin's writings, readers will learn exactly how to turn themselves into a house that worships God and his messages of eternal love and forgiveness.
Talladega, AL, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calvin H. Taylor has completed his new book, “What Kind of House Are You?”: a poignant read that explores how one can turn themselves into a house based in faith, beginning with a solid base that works its ways towards a powerful and deep connection with God.
A father of three grown children and a veteran of Desert Shield, author Calvin H. Taylor is an ordained deacon, a teacher, and a member of Freedom Church International of Pell City, Alabama. His mother recognized early in his childhood his ability to bring stories to life through words, and she would often have him entertain the smaller children of the family and their neighborhood. As a child, Calvin constantly asked questions that God often provided answers to, leading to his strengthening relationship with the Lord over the course of his life.
Calvin writes, “In the Bible, it presents the picture of God’s love, judgment, mercy, and grace, and when we are faced with that type of perfection, we ask the question how. In John 15:4, Jesus says, ‘Abide in me and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me.’ I asked the question how—one of many questions asked through this walk with the Lord—and the pages of this book are the reply to the question the Lord asked through the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Calvin H. Taylor’s enthralling tale is a compelling look at how one can form a lasting relationship with God through working on the foundation of their faith, as well as their understanding of his Holy Scripture. Eye-opening and deeply moving, “What Kind of House Are You?” provides answers to an important question, granting readers the opportunity to explore and grow in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What Kind of House Are You?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A father of three grown children and a veteran of Desert Shield, author Calvin H. Taylor is an ordained deacon, a teacher, and a member of Freedom Church International of Pell City, Alabama. His mother recognized early in his childhood his ability to bring stories to life through words, and she would often have him entertain the smaller children of the family and their neighborhood. As a child, Calvin constantly asked questions that God often provided answers to, leading to his strengthening relationship with the Lord over the course of his life.
Calvin writes, “In the Bible, it presents the picture of God’s love, judgment, mercy, and grace, and when we are faced with that type of perfection, we ask the question how. In John 15:4, Jesus says, ‘Abide in me and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me.’ I asked the question how—one of many questions asked through this walk with the Lord—and the pages of this book are the reply to the question the Lord asked through the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Calvin H. Taylor’s enthralling tale is a compelling look at how one can form a lasting relationship with God through working on the foundation of their faith, as well as their understanding of his Holy Scripture. Eye-opening and deeply moving, “What Kind of House Are You?” provides answers to an important question, granting readers the opportunity to explore and grow in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What Kind of House Are You?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories