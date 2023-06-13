Jennifer Horn’s Newly Released “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts” is a Heartfelt Devotional That Encourages Personal Reflection and Spiritual Growth
“Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Horn, shares an encouraging message of promise and God’s abundant provision as the author reflects on life’s challenges and blessings.
Lakeland, FL, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts”: an uplifting resource for praising God and deepening one’s spiritual journey. “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts” is the creation of published author Jennifer Horn, who currently resides in Florida. She enjoys life as a wife, mother, and grandmother all while working in a salon as an independent stylist. Her hobby of gardening started out as a way to manage stress and over time has become so much more.
Horn shares, “Landscapes in fall seasons can be beautiful, bold, and quickly changing. God shows out with His created abundance in the earth that can sustain life. Do you recognize the wonders of abundance around you in your outside landscapes? God created these to reflect His creative provision for you, both in your outside world and inside heart gardens. Because you are individual in your abilities and reactions to the world around you, He sent His Holy Spirit to those who believe to lead, guide, and help with life’s unique challenges and tasks. Take some time to connect with your caring creative God with the help of this book so that at the end of your harvest, you will be full of thankful praise to the God who created you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Horn’s new book is shared in hope of challenging and empowering readers in their approaches to living a God-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Horn shares, “Landscapes in fall seasons can be beautiful, bold, and quickly changing. God shows out with His created abundance in the earth that can sustain life. Do you recognize the wonders of abundance around you in your outside landscapes? God created these to reflect His creative provision for you, both in your outside world and inside heart gardens. Because you are individual in your abilities and reactions to the world around you, He sent His Holy Spirit to those who believe to lead, guide, and help with life’s unique challenges and tasks. Take some time to connect with your caring creative God with the help of this book so that at the end of your harvest, you will be full of thankful praise to the God who created you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Horn’s new book is shared in hope of challenging and empowering readers in their approaches to living a God-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fall: In the Gardens of Our Hearts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories