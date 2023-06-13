Troy D Gunderson’s Newly Released “The Prairie Comrade” is a Compelling Historical Fiction That Explores Life in the Wilds of North Dakota
“The Prairie Comrade,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Troy D Gunderson, is a charming tale of perseverance and unexpected twists of fate as a young man fights for survival following a tragic loss.
Jamestown, ND, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Prairie Comrade”: an emotionally charged adventure that will entertain and tug at the heartstrings. “The Prairie Comrade” is the creation of published author Troy D Gunderson, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born and raised in North Dakota.
Gunderson shares, “Uri Mokovich, a young Russian lad, is raised by his immigrant parents in rural south-central North Dakota during the 1930s and 40s. Hard living and schoolhouse bullies ignite a dream of escaping into the prairie and living off the land like native inhabitants once lived. Tragic circumstances prematurely force him into his adventure. Uri’s many skills learned from his parents and his fascination about Indian ways help him survive the prairie for a while. But self-sufficiency, instilled by his father, comes into direct conflict when offered the help he so desperately requires. A gift from a caring librarian and the wisdom from an unexpected visitor helps Uri find the faith he never knew he needed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Troy D Gunderson’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Jodie M. Venter of North Dakota.
Consumers can purchase “The Prairie Comrade” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Prairie Comrade,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
