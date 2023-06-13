Barbara Neal’s New Book, "The Silent Cries of a Brave Soul," is a Touching and Inspiring Story That Shows That God’s Love is Beyond Measure and Stronger Than All
Recent release “The Silent Cries of a Brave Soul,” from Page Publishing author Barbara Neal, is a moving and hopeful book following the story of a young man struggling with the acceptance and love of God.
Brandon, FL, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Neal, a pastor, speaker, author, and visionary, has completed her new book, “The Silent Cries of a Brave Soul”: a meaningful and potent story that shows that real love has no boundaries.
The story opens, “Chosen was a very intelligent young man who had a great heart and loved people. He was born on February 21, 1982, a seven-pound, beautiful, and healthy baby. He had very loving parents. Even with that love, he was still unable to understand what it was he was feeling. This caused a void in his life. Even though he was raised in a Christian home and was taught the things of God, he still felt a void. What he was taught and what he felt didn’t line up. You see, he didn’t find girls attractive and had absolutely no feelings of any kind when they were in his presence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Neal’s compelling tale tells the story of Chosen, a young man who finds that he is different from everyone around him. This young man battles from an early age with being different. Despite being raised in a Christian home he seeks love and validation on many occasions outside of God. His life has adversity and many misfortunes as he tries to find acceptance and love in his life.
Neal writes with purpose and honesty, while bringing readers the poignant story of Chosen. She hopes that his book will be some comfort to those who read it, as she writes, “Pastor Neal sees her ministry and book as a way to glorify God and show love to all. It is incredibly important for us to know this. From every phone conversation to every book being shipped out of our warehouse, it all must be about making God’s truth known to all mankind, reaching across all barriers.” Neal’s writing seeks to be a beacon of love and light to those who truly need it.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Silent Cries of a Brave Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
