Tony Murphy’s New Book, "To Finish First You Must First Finish," is the Thrilling Autobiography of a Former Motorcycle Racer That Spans Eight Decades of Escapades
Recent release “To Finish First You Must First Finish,” from Page Publishing author Tony Murphy, is an enlightening autobiography about a master of the motorcycle racing world. Murphy’s extraordinary career in the industry notably spans from racing motorcycles, to testing new models, to engaging in forensic analysis of them.
Valyermo, CA, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tony Murphy, a Trailblazer Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee and former editor of “Motorcyclist” magazine, has completed his new book, “To Finish First You Must First Finish”: a gripping and remarkable story of achieving the American Dream.
Murphy writes, “I’d work and professionally road race for the Honda, Yamaha, and Bridgestone factory teams, win national championships for two of them, and be associated with Bombardier, maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft when they undertook the development and manufacture of the Can-Am, a North American off-road motorcycle to challenge the Japanese. I’d also spend forty-years importing Bombardier-Rotax racing engines from Austria. I’d do motorcycle development projects for several other manufacturers and even a motorcycle project for General Motors, then the largest corporation the world had ever known. I’d win the Baja 500 off-road car race for another automobile manufacturer, American Motors, on a team sponsored by film star James Garner, with teammate Bob Bondurant, a former Formula 1 race car driver. But all that was yet to come and in no way could I have portended what excitement, success, and personal notoriety lay ahead in my then-young life.
“I’d become living proof that the United States was truly the land of opportunity. If one was prepared to be dedicated and work hard, almost any dream could come true.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tony Murphy’s captivating tale begins in the midst of World War II when William Anthony Murphy was born in war-torn England. Just a few years later, young Tony moved to the US. Infatuated with motorcycles, at just twenty years old he went to work for the brand-new U.S. branch of Honda Motor Co. This kickstarted his career as a legend of the motorcycle racing scene, and at twenty-four years old, Murphy became the first American racer to win an FIM-sanctioned world championship event, Daytona 1964.
Tony Murphy’s impressive career spans every aspect of the racing world. From testing motorcycles, to becoming the editor of the US’ oldest motorcycle magazine, to founding a forensic engineering firm specializing in accident reconstruction, Murphy has done it all. Now retired, he looks back fondly on his life’s story and offers his sage wisdom to readers.
