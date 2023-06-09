Lisa Franklin Achieves Butterfly Mark Recertification
London based, skincare expert Lisa Franklin has been recertified with the Butterfly Mark Certification for its continued work embedding sustainability throughout the brand.
London, United Kingdom, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With Kind to Skin, Kind to the Planet and Kind to our People as the brand ethos, luxury beauty brand Lisa Franklin continues to drive sustainable business transformation while producing ethical and responsible products for all skin types, ensuring a positive impact on both people and our planet. Lisa Franklin has been recertified with the Butterfly Mark.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). Lisa Franklin achieved 57% in Environment, 50% in Social and 61% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Animal Welfare: With a clear mission to create ethical and responsible products, Lisa Franklin has been certified by the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme for its cosmetic and personal care products. This is extends to its suppliers, raw materials as well as its final products, in some cases Lisa Franklin’s formulations have both Leaping Bunny and Vegan Society, helping connect compassionate consumers to cruelty-free companies, accreditations.
Circular Economy: Using the latest advances in biotechnology, Lisa Franklin cultivates raw materials from small amounts of plant tissue to lessen the environmental impact of sourcing ingredients. Through a circular approach to material sourcing and the use and performance of the product over its lifetime, Lisa Franklin is working to create and improve the quality of active ingredients in its cosmetics.
Memberships: Ensuring highest standards within its operations, Lisa Franklin opts to work with industry leading suppliers to minimise the external environmental, economic and social risks that can occur in complex supply chains. Providing an additional layer of validation, Lisa Franklin’s main suppliers have obtained ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 5001 (Energy Management) & ISO 56001 (Water Management).
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“Lisa Franklin is an award-winning skincare expert, product developer and nutritionist. Lisa’s beliefs of being Kind to your Skin whilst being Kind to the Planet is reflected in the everyday actions that her brand - Lisa Franklin Skin care - takes to drive sustainability and ESG across her business and products – it is an honour to recertify Lisa Franklin with the Butterfly Mark powered by Positive Luxury.” -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“As a Founder and CEO, my mission is to empower people to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their own skin. We believe that skincare is not just about external beauty but also about self-care and self-love. Our products are carefully crafted with the highest quality ingredients to nourish and enhance the skin's health, helping our clients radiate from within. We are committed to transparency, sustainability and innovation, constantly striving to provide the best skincare solutions that deliver visible results whilst at the same time fostering a culture of environmental consciousness and inspiring our customers to make eco-friendly choices. We believe that by raising awareness and providing sustainable alternatives, we can empower individuals to become agents of change in their own skincare routines and beyond.Together, let's embark on a journey to healthy, glowing skin and embrace the beauty that lies within each and every one of us, creating a future where beauty and sustainability coexist harmoniously.” -Lisa Franklin, Founder & CEO of Lisa Franklin
Other beauty & fragrance luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Bamford, Tom Ford Beauty, 111 Skin, S’ABLE Labs, Sepai, Romilly Wilde, U Beauty, ARgENTUM Apothecary, Inlight Beauty, Grown Alchemist and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Lisa Franklin commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
Learn more about Lisa Franklin at: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/lisa-franklin/
