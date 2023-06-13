Author Bernadette Valdez’s New Book, "Pumpkin's Journey," Follows the Adventures of Pumpkin as He Discovers All New Kinds of Holiday Towns That Are Different from His Own
Recent release “Pumpkin's Journey,” from Page Publishing author Bernadette Valdez, is an engaging and captivating tale that follows young Pumpkin, who is sent to the store by his mother to pick up salt for dinner. But along the way, Pumpkin gets distracted by the residents of Halloween Town, and soon finds himself lost, and stumbling through the various different holiday towns nearby.
Pueblo, CO, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bernadette Valdez has completed her new book, “Pumpkin's Journey”: a charming tale of a young pumpkin boy who sets off to complete an errand for his mother but finds himself lost and wandering through the many different holiday lands, experiencing what life is like outside of Halloween Town.
Valdez writes, “Pumpkin gets lost, and ends up in places that he's never been before. Join Pumpkin on his journey, and experience his adventure through the holiday towns.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernadette Valdez’s adorable tale is the perfect Halloween adventure for readers of all ages, who will find excitement and joy as they follow Pumpkin on his journeys through the different holidays. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Valdez’s tale to life, young readers are sure to want to revisit “Pumpkin’s Journey” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Pumpkin's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
