Author Bernadette Valdez’s New Book, "Pumpkin's Journey," Follows the Adventures of Pumpkin as He Discovers All New Kinds of Holiday Towns That Are Different from His Own

Recent release “Pumpkin's Journey,” from Page Publishing author Bernadette Valdez, is an engaging and captivating tale that follows young Pumpkin, who is sent to the store by his mother to pick up salt for dinner. But along the way, Pumpkin gets distracted by the residents of Halloween Town, and soon finds himself lost, and stumbling through the various different holiday towns nearby.