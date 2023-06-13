Author William McKinney’s New Book, "The Egg Came First," is a Charming Tale That Dares to Answer an Infamous Question That Has Plagued Mankind for Centuries

Recent release “The Egg Came First,” from Page Publishing author William McKinney, is a riveting story that centers around Daisy the duck and Tommy the turkey, who are made fun of by the other farm animals and decide to run off together to live out their lives in peace. When Daisy manages to lay eggs, a new kind of bird pops out, much to everyone's surprise and delight.