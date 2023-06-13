Author William McKinney’s New Book, "The Egg Came First," is a Charming Tale That Dares to Answer an Infamous Question That Has Plagued Mankind for Centuries
Recent release “The Egg Came First,” from Page Publishing author William McKinney, is a riveting story that centers around Daisy the duck and Tommy the turkey, who are made fun of by the other farm animals and decide to run off together to live out their lives in peace. When Daisy manages to lay eggs, a new kind of bird pops out, much to everyone's surprise and delight.
Fort Myers, FL, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William McKinney has completed his new book, “The Egg Came First”: a cute and adorable tale that follows a duck and a turkey who, after falling in love and running away together, manage to lay their own eggs with a beautiful surprise inside, to the shock of everyone else.
Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, author William McKinney is the youngest of five boys, and has loved art since he was a child. During his time in elementary school, he was often asked by the other children to complete their art projects, which he would do after completing his own. After graduating from August Martin High School in Queens, McKinney later enrolled as an undergraduate at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, New York. Before receiving his BFA, it was there that William’s love for children’s books began to flourish, and his passion for art eventually led him into the field of children’s literature.
McKinney writes, “There have been many great scientists and philosophers, as well as moms and dads, who have all been baffled at the world’s most curious secret: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Well, I came up with the answer in my own creative way. It all started with a turkey named Tommy, who fell in love with a duck named Daisy, and despite what the other animals thought, they created a bond that brought about a magic egg.”
Published by Page Publishing, William McKinney’s engaging story is an imaginative tale that will take readers of all ages on a thrilling ride, as they follow Daisy and Tommy on their adventures, and they begin their very own family together. Accompanied by vibrant, colorful artwork to help McKinney’s story to life, “The Egg Came First” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, leaving them ready to relive the excitement of Daisy and Tommy’s story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Egg Came First” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
