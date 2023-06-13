Author Pamela Torres’s New Book, "A Love/Hate Relationship with My Life," is a Story of Perseverance That Shows How Sometimes Obstacles Are the Keys to Personal Growth
Recent release “A Love/Hate Relationship with My Life: The adventures of a woman, a runner, and a United States Marine that show even bad situations can better your life,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Torres, is a thrilling recollection of times in the author’s life that challenged the limits of her body, mind, and spirit.
Dumfries, VA, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Torres, a Marine, wife, runner, sister, mentor, and hero to her friends and family, has completed her new book, “A Love/Hate Relationship with My Life: The adventures of a woman, a runner, and a United States Marine that show even bad situations can better your life”: a gripping look at how when life gives more pain than one can bear, there is still a chance to come out stronger on the other side.
Torres was preceded in the military by her grandfather, father, and brother so she was born in, joined, and married into the military. It is more than a job; it is part of who she is. Pamela has an associate degree in business administration and graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She is also a certified Six-Sigma Black Belt, personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist, and nutrition coach. She never wanted to change the world; she always wanted to be the person who motivated the one who did.
“This book is about a handful of times in my life that the pain in the moment seemed like it was never going to end, but on the other side of that, I found growth, knowledge, and strength. You cannot control every situation or outcome, but you can control what type of person unwanted outcomes create. Take charge of your mind and be the author of your own story,” Torres writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Torres’s uplifting tale reminds readers to determine whether the obstacles they are facing will lead to positive or negative outcomes.
Torres described these low points in her life as completely devastating in the moment but lends insight into how to power through the hard times and let them make a positive change in the end.
“Situations in our lives are not always ideal. You go into it expecting a certain outcome, and something completely different happens. All those create change, but you must determine whether the change is positive or negative. I throw an amazing pity party, but at the end of the day, someone has to clean up, and it should be yourself,” she writes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Love/Hate Relationship with My Life: The adventures of a woman, a runner, and a United States Marine that show even bad situations can better your life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
