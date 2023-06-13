Author Pamela Torres’s New Book, "A Love/Hate Relationship with My Life," is a Story of Perseverance That Shows How Sometimes Obstacles Are the Keys to Personal Growth

Recent release “A Love/Hate Relationship with My Life: The adventures of a woman, a runner, and a United States Marine that show even bad situations can better your life,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Torres, is a thrilling recollection of times in the author’s life that challenged the limits of her body, mind, and spirit.