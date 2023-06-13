Author Dave Penswick’s New Book, "Four Minutes Revisited," is a Compelling Story of One Man's Journey to Face the Past and Revive Dreams He Had All But Given Up on
Recent release “Four Minutes Revisited,” from Page Publishing author Dave Penswick, centers around Turner, a former high school track star whose future evaporated when best friend Lance stole his college scholarship. Twenty years later, Turner must confront his former rival and protect loved ones from Lance's latest schemes.
New York, NY, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dave Penswick is a mining engineer whose career has spanned six continents and delved more than ten thousand feet underground. His new book, “Four Minutes Revisited,” is a gripping story of a man confronting the past when a former best friend returns home.
Penswick writes, “Twenty years ago, Turner was a track star with dreams of the NCAA and beyond. Then erstwhile best friend Lance stole his scholarship and parlayed it into a spectacular Manhattan based investment banking career. Turner never escaped his small hometown, where he teaches and coaches, and is struggling to have a child with his girlfriend Kim.
“As the Global Financial Crisis unfolds, Lance returns. Turner suspects his motives even before Lance solicits Kim’s assistance with his latest venture. He decides the solution to this and the myriad of other problems facing him can only be found by a return to their earlier battlefield, on the track. After a serious accident tests his resolve, Turner must decide on the life he wants.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dave Penswick’s riveting tale is a powerful character-driven narrative that follows Turner as he reconciles the past with his dreams. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Four Minutes Revisited” is compelling from start to finish. Readers will relate to Turner’s journey to revisit his glory days and once again prove himself in his old arena.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Four Minutes Revisited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Penswick writes, “Twenty years ago, Turner was a track star with dreams of the NCAA and beyond. Then erstwhile best friend Lance stole his scholarship and parlayed it into a spectacular Manhattan based investment banking career. Turner never escaped his small hometown, where he teaches and coaches, and is struggling to have a child with his girlfriend Kim.
“As the Global Financial Crisis unfolds, Lance returns. Turner suspects his motives even before Lance solicits Kim’s assistance with his latest venture. He decides the solution to this and the myriad of other problems facing him can only be found by a return to their earlier battlefield, on the track. After a serious accident tests his resolve, Turner must decide on the life he wants.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dave Penswick’s riveting tale is a powerful character-driven narrative that follows Turner as he reconciles the past with his dreams. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Four Minutes Revisited” is compelling from start to finish. Readers will relate to Turner’s journey to revisit his glory days and once again prove himself in his old arena.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Four Minutes Revisited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories