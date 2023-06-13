Author Dave Penswick’s New Book, "Four Minutes Revisited," is a Compelling Story of One Man's Journey to Face the Past and Revive Dreams He Had All But Given Up on

Recent release “Four Minutes Revisited,” from Page Publishing author Dave Penswick, centers around Turner, a former high school track star whose future evaporated when best friend Lance stole his college scholarship. Twenty years later, Turner must confront his former rival and protect loved ones from Lance's latest schemes.