Author The Big Apple Bite’s New Book, “Enchanted Paris,” is an Enchanting Children’s Story Filled with Magic and Adventure in the Exciting City of Paris
Recent release “Enchanted Paris,” from Page Publishing author The Big Apple Bite, invites young readers and listeners to join Morgan on an enchanted journey to a wonderful place called Paris, where she encounters beauty and magic through the books sent by her grandmother.
New York, NY, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Big Apple Bite has completed the new book, “Enchanted Paris”: a spellbinding children’s story that introduces Morgan, a young girl who takes an unforgettable trip to Paris.
When Morgan receives an enchanted book from her grandmother, she transports to Paris for a whirlwind adventure.
The Big Apple Bite writes, “We see seven-year-old Morgan sitting underneath her favorite cherry blossom tree in her garden. Next to her is a bunch of books that her grandmother sends her every summer in hopes that she will read them. Morgan has not seen her grandmother in almost three years, so she looks forward to reading the books to discuss them with her via telephone.”
The Big Apple Bite continues, “As she proceeded to unloose the ribbon, a light gust of wind shook the tree, petals fell upon the pages.”
Published by Page Publishing, The Big Apple Bite’s mesmerizing tale follows Morgan on her once-in-a-lifetime magical adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Enchanted Paris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
When Morgan receives an enchanted book from her grandmother, she transports to Paris for a whirlwind adventure.
The Big Apple Bite writes, “We see seven-year-old Morgan sitting underneath her favorite cherry blossom tree in her garden. Next to her is a bunch of books that her grandmother sends her every summer in hopes that she will read them. Morgan has not seen her grandmother in almost three years, so she looks forward to reading the books to discuss them with her via telephone.”
The Big Apple Bite continues, “As she proceeded to unloose the ribbon, a light gust of wind shook the tree, petals fell upon the pages.”
Published by Page Publishing, The Big Apple Bite’s mesmerizing tale follows Morgan on her once-in-a-lifetime magical adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Enchanted Paris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories